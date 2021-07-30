Should You Invest in Stocks or ETFs? 3 Factors to Consider

There's also more at stake when you invest in individual stocks. You may only have a dozen or so different stocks in your portfolio, so it's important to do your best to make sure that each and every one of those stocks is a strong investment.

When you invest in an ETF, on the other hand, you may own hundreds or even thousands of different stocks. If a handful of those companies don't perform well, it won't have a significant effect on your entire portfolio. This isn't to say that investing in ETFs doesn't involve any research at all. But they are less research-intensive than individual stocks.

2. How personalized do you want your portfolio?

The downside to ETFs is that you have no control over the stocks in each fund. If you invest in a particular ETF, you have to own all the companies included in that fund whether you like them or not.

If having a highly personalized portfolio isn't at the top of your priority list, ETFs may work just fine for you. But if not having total control over every stock you own is a deal-breaker, individual stocks may be a better bet.