Should You Invest More Aggressively for Retirement?

Either strategy could bring you higher returns and faster growth over time but without unnecessary risk taking.

2. Risk and reward go together

That said, there's no way to invest more aggressively without taking on more risk. Before you decide to pursue higher returns in your retirement account, consider what that means for your risk level.

In practice, adding risk to your portfolio usually opens you up to more volatility. A riskier portfolio will reflect the stock market's usual ups and downs to a greater degree. Think carefully about whether you can handle that, because not every investor can.

The danger is a big market correction might push you to sell your investments and hide out in cash. In the moment when the market's crashing, cutting your losses might seem like the right move. But longer term, that strategy usually backfires. You end up selling when share prices are low and buying later when share prices have recovered. You're bound to lose money following that course of action.

If volatility might push you to respond in such a manner, you're better off with a more conservative portfolio.

3. Your age matters