Should You Invest When the Stock Market Crashes?

This means that if you ride out the storm during periods of volatility, it's very likely you'll make it through to the other side.

Keep in mind, too, that you won't technically lose money during a market crash unless you sell your investments. Say, for example, you own 100 shares of a stock that you bought for $100 per share. Right now, your investment is worth $10,000. If the market crashes and the stock price falls to, say, $60 per share, your investment is now only worth $6,000.

By selling your shares at that moment, you'd lose $4,000. But if you wait until the market recovers and the stock price bounces back to $100 per share, your investments will once again be worth $10,000 and you haven't lost anything.

Using a market crash to your advantage

A market crash isn't necessarily a good thing, and most investors aren't looking forward to seeing their portfolios plummet in value. However, there's a bright side to investing during market downturns: The market is on sale.