Should You Invest When the Stock Market Is Volatile?

For those reasons, you're better off holding your investments regardless of what the market does. The good news is that the market has always managed to recover from crashes. If you're patient and are investing in strong companies, your investments should bounce back, too.

Should you keep investing or press pause?

When a stock market crash does inevitably arrive, what should you do with your investments? Is it smarter to continue investing even when the market is in a free fall? Or should you wait until the market recovers?

While it may seem counterintuitive, investing during a market crash can be a very smart move.

When the market crashes, stock prices are lower. The more severe the crash, the more prices fall. While that may not seem like a good thing, it means you can buy quality stocks at significantly lower prices.

This doesn't mean you should load up on every stock you can get your hands on simply because they're cheaper. However, if you've had your eye on particular stocks but were hesitant to invest because of their high prices, a market crash could be a good opportunity to buy when they're on sale.