Should You Invest Your $1,400 Stimulus Check?

If you're going to invest, think long term



The Reddit craze that saw stocks like GameStop, AMC Entertainment, and BlackBerry surge in value resulted in a lot of buzz among retail investors. While it's a positive development that more people are getting involved in the stock market, the more people understand investing, the better off they'll be ("investing" being the key word).

Dumping money into headline-grabbing companies without a long-term strategy is less like investing and more like gambling. These short-term plays are too unpredictable to make up a wise investing strategy. For those new to the market in particular, if you're going to invest your $1,400, you're best off putting it into things like index funds. With the help of time and compounding returns, you can enjoy serious, sustainable gains.

The manner in which you invest matters