Should You Invest Your 401(k) in Cryptocurrency?

Is it the right investment for you?

This isn't to say that cryptocurrency is a bad investment. But whether or not you choose to invest depends on your timeline and your tolerance for risk.

If you have money to spare and plenty of time before you retire, investing in crypto might not necessarily be a bad move. Just make sure the rest of your savings are behind strong investments so you don't lose everything if cryptocurrency doesn't work out.

In addition, if you choose to invest in cryptocurrency, only invest money you would be comfortable losing. Because it's such a high-risk investment, you don't want to bank your retirement on it and potentially jeopardize your financial future.

On the other hand, if you're close to retirement and can't afford to take a chance with your savings, it's probably best to avoid cryptocurrency for now. Similarly, if you're a risk-averse investor and you know that you'd lose sleep if crypto prices crash again (which they very likely will at some point), then it may not be right for you.