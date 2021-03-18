Should You Invest Your Stimulus Check in Index Funds?

How do index funds work?

Index funds are passively managed funds that aim to match the performance of the market indexes they're tied to. If you buy S&P 500 index funds, for example, you'll effectively get to invest in the 500 largest publicly traded companies on the market, only you won't have to go out and buy shares of each one individually. Instead, you'd simply buy shares of the index fund of your choice.

The benefit of choosing index funds is that they take the guesswork out of investing. If you're not experienced at choosing stocks, you can spare yourself the heavy research that should go into it and fall back on index funds, instead. Index funds are also self-diversified -- because they track entire indexes, you're exposed to the broader market, which can help you grow wealth and minimize losses when stocks, in general, underperform.

There really aren't too many negatives to index funds other than not getting a say in the companies you invest in. But if you're a more hands-off investor, that may not be a problem.