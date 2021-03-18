Should You Invest Your Stimulus Check in Penny Stocks?

Stimulus checks are currently on their way to millions of Americans' bank accounts. Under the newest relief bill, individuals earning $75,000 or less per year are eligible to receive a $1,400 stimulus check. Married couples can receive a total of $2,800, and you're also entitled to an additional $1,400 for each dependent.

Many households desperately need this money to pay rent or put food on the table. In addition, if you don't already have a robust emergency fund, it's wise to stash your stimulus money in a savings account.

However, if your finances are healthy and you can afford to pay all your bills right now, you may choose to invest your stimulus money. Investing in penny stocks may be appealing, but is it the right move for you?

What are penny stocks?

Penny stocks are defined as any stock that trades for less than $5 per share, and many trade for $1 or less per share.