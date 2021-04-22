Should You Max Out Your 401(k) This Year?

Is my 401(k) the best place for my money?

A 401(k) can help you defer taxes on your savings and your employer may even match some of your contributions, helping you reach your retirement savings goal even faster. But you're also limited in your investment choices and your plan may have costly fees. If that's the case for you, you may prefer to stash money in an IRA first and return to your 401(k) after you've maxed that out.

IRAs provide a lot more freedom in terms of what you can invest in, which in turn gives you more control over what you're paying in fees. You can also decide whether you want to pay taxes on your money now or when you retire so you can choose the strategy that will save you the most. The downside to IRAs is that you can only contribute up to $6,000 in 2021 or $7,000 if you're 50 or older, so you'll need another retirement account if you plan to set aside a large chunk of cash.

What if you can't afford to max out your 401(k)?