Should You Plan for a Retirement Without Social Security?

Another 7.6% came from interest earnings. The money in the Social Security trust funds is invested in various securities, and when they do well, the interest provides an additional source of income for the program. The remaining 3.4% came from seniors paying taxes on their Social Security benefits.

Even once the trust funds are completely depleted, two of those three revenue streams would still exist, which means Social Security isn't going away. But it's probably not going to go as far as it does now. The latest Social Security Trustees Report estimated that following 2034, Social Security would only be able to pay out 76% of the benefits retirees are owed. That estimate was made pre-pandemic, so the situation could be even more dire now. And it poses a challenge for those of us trying to figure out how much we need to save for retirement.

What do we do now?