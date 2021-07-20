Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

Next, realize that there are two key attributes of risk tolerance: your ability to take risk and your willingness to take risk. You might be a multimillionaire with an above-average ability to take risk, but you might not have the willingness to do so because you don't feel there's much to be gained as a result. In another case, you might have a very high willingness to take risk but have other obligations that prevent you from adopting such a strategy. Simply put, risk tolerances vary widely.

There's also a psychological risk when it comes to investing: Some people literally can't sleep at night knowing their money is in danger of losing value. Stock market risk most famously comes in the form of volatility, or the tendency for investment values to fluctuate in either direction (at least in the short term). While it's somewhat in vogue to ignore the importance of being able to sleep at night, you'd be smart to exercise caution before you take on more risk than you can personally bear.

Your investment time horizon