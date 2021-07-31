Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

The stock market has experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, but that may not last much longer.

It's uncertain when a stock market crash will hit, but one thing is for sure: It will strike eventually. The upward trajectory the market has seen since last spring can't last forever, so it's only a matter of time before we're in another downturn.

When, exactly, that will happen is anyone's guess. But if a crash is looming, should you still be investing in the stock market right now? Here's what you need to know.

The advantage of investing when the market is shaky

It can be nerve-wracking to invest when the stock market is volatile or on the verge of a crash. After all, nobody wants to invest their hard-earned savings only to see their portfolio plummet in value shortly after.

However, investing during a downturn can be a financially smart decision for a couple of reasons.