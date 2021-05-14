Should You Really Delay Social Security? Ask Yourself These Questions to Find Out

3. How long do I expect to live?

If you expect to live a long life, then delaying your filing could help you walk away with the highest lifetime payout from Social Security. But if you expect to pass away at a younger age than the average retiree, then claiming benefits early actually makes sense. In doing so, you're likely to end up with a higher lifetime total despite collecting a lower monthly benefit.

Here's how that might play out. Say you're entitled to $1,500 a month at an FRA of 67. If you delay your filing until age 70 and boost your monthly benefit by $360 in the process for a total of $1,860, you'll end up with a lifetime total of $111,600 if you live until age 75. But if you stick with filing at FRA, you'll end up with $144,000. And if you file at 62, despite shrinking your monthly benefit to $1,050, you'll walk away with a total of $163,800 in your lifetime.

While delaying Social Security is a smart move for some people, it's not the right decision for everyone. Before you make that call, think about your personal circumstances and goals. You may decide that filing for benefits at a different age will better serve you, both in the near term, as well as throughout your retirement.

