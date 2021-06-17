Should You Save Less For Retirement?

“You're getting compensated well for the time you're putting in, but it's not sustainable,” Ethridge says. “There's only so long you can burn both ends of the candle before it disappears.”

Instead, he encourages them to save enough so they can switch to work they’re more passionate about, such as teaching, working for a nonprofit or starting a business.

“It’s not so much ‘I hate the job’ as ‘The thing that I do for a living takes a ton of my time and I don't feel like it makes the world that much better off,’” Ethridge says.

Working at least part time in retirement can not only reduce the amount you need to save, but also gives structure and purpose, Ethridge says.

“Retiring at 30 with $2 million sounds great. It makes me sound like I've conquered the world,” Ethridge says. “But I have nothing to do and nothing to be holding on to.”

Most will get to retirement age, but some won’t

Merz says that even while she was saving most of her income, she still enjoyed occasional splurges, such as trips to Australia and Ecuador and a $4,000 sewing machine for her quilting hobby.