Should You Sign Up for Medicare If You’re 65 and Still Working?

As with Part A, your particular circumstances can influence your decision, and there are pitfalls to avoid:

If the employer has 20 or more employees: If your or your spouse's employer has 20 or more employees and a group health plan, you're not required to sign up for Medicare at age 65. But the clock starts ticking once you stop working or lose your employer coverage (see below), so don't miss your window.

If the employer has fewer than 20 employees: If your or your spouse's employer has fewer than 20 employees and the health coverage is not part of a multiemployer group plan, at age 65 you must enroll in Medicare Part B, which will be your primary insurance.

If you have an HSA and want to keep contributing: If you have an HSA and want to continue making contributions to it, you must delay signing up for Medicare Part B. Stop making contributions to your HSA at least six months before you sign up for Part B. And you’ll want to sign up for Medicare at least a month before you stop work or lose employer coverage.