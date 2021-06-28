Should You Wait to Claim Social Security? Answer These Questions to Decide

Finally, in some cases, claiming Social Security is necessary to be able to retire -- and you may not want to wait just to maximize your monthly income.

In most cases, the longer you work, the more money you'll end up with as a retiree. Not only can working longer allow you to score larger Social Security benefits by delaying them, but it also gives you more time to save money and less time when your nest egg must support you.

But working longer also means you'll have fewer years to enjoy retirement. And, as you age, you may not want to stay on the job, or you may not be physically capable of doing so. If you are ready to quit your job but need Social Security to afford to do it, you may decide retiring now is worth sacrificing some future benefits.

Just remember, though, that Social Security is designed to replace only 40% of pre-retirement income and isn't enough to live on independently -- so be sure you have plenty of other money. And that becomes especially important if you're shrinking your Social Security checks with an early claim.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook