Show Me The Receipts: Appealing A Travel Insurance Claim Denial

If you receive a denial for a travel insurance claim, the first thing to do is carefully read your policy. Check the list of exclusions, especially, as this may shed light on the denial reason. If you have questions, call the travel insurance company.

If you feel the denial was wrong or unfair, you have the right to appeal.

How to Appeal a Travel Insurance Claim Denial

It’s your right to appeal a denial and travel insurance companies generally have a process that should be followed.

Information on how to file an appeal can likely be found on the travel insurance company’s website or by calling its customer service number.

If you disagree with a denial, first review the terms of your travel insurance policy to get a clear understanding of the denial, says James Page, senior vice president and chief administrative officer for AIG Travel. You might find that you need to supply more information to show that you have a legitimate claim.