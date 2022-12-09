 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smart Money: How to Find the Humor in Money Management

  • Updated
  • 0
Smart Money: How to Find the Humor in Money Management
NerdWallet

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode features a conversation with author Joe Saul-Sehy about making managing your finances fun. Personal finance Nerd Kim Palmer talks with Saul-Sehy about techniques for budgeting, saving and paying off debt that don’t have to be a drag.

Check out this episode on any of these platforms:

Our take

Contrary to popular belief, you can have fun while tackling the seemingly boring tasks of money management. Whether you’re building an emergency fund, paying off debt or setting big financial goals, it’s possible to find the joy in it. Joe Saul-Sehy, co-author of the book “Stacked: Your Super-Serious Guide to Modern Money Management,” shows us how with some easy-to-apply tips.

People are also reading…

He cautions against saving so much for the future that you forget to enjoy your hard-earned cash today. Similarly, he says all money goals should come with a timeline attached or else you can keep pushing them further into the future and never achieve them.

Saul-Sehy also embraces the art of laughing at his own money mistakes, something his followers can benefit from, too. He shares how he ruined his credit as a young college student but eventually recovered, years later. He might be finding the humor in personal finance, but his tips can lead to serious financial benefits.

Our tips

  • Prioritize building an emergency fund. Whatever else is on your financial to-do list, building an emergency fund probably deserves a place near the top. An emergency fund can help when you face unexpected expenses or income drops. Try to set aside at least $500, which could go a long way toward providing extra financial security.
  • Set money goals with timelines. Giving yourself a deadline, even an approximate one, helps you decide where to store savings as they build. For example, if you’re saving for something like retirement decades in the future, then you might choose to take on more risk and invest in the stock market, whereas savings for a short-term goal like next year’s vacation probably belongs in a safer spot, like a high-yield savings account.
  • Forgive yourself for money mistakes. No one’s perfect, but that doesn’t stop us from dwelling on errors. Whether it was overspending or ruining a credit score, think about how you can move on, making better choices going forward.

Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.

More From NerdWallet

The article Smart Money: How to Find the Humor in Money Management originally appeared on NerdWallet.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why are there no cheap EVs?

Why are there no cheap EVs?

The large, costly battery that takes the place of an internal combustion engine make EVs more expensive. But there are other factors driving up the price.

8 holiday scams and how to stop them

8 holiday scams and how to stop them

These next few weeks are among the busiest of the year for many of us. We may not have the time or energy to be hypervigilant about seasonal swindles. And fraudsters are counting on it.

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now?

PennyWise Host Teri Barr is talking with Adam McCann, a Financial Writer and Editor with WalletHub, to learn whether you should donate time or money this holiday. He shares five great tips to help you make the right decision when it comes to your time or money and how it helps make a difference for others.

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News