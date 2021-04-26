Smart Money Podcast: Air Travel and Collections Accounts on Credit Reports

Liz: And I think people should also know that vaccinations don't really open up the whole world to you. There are a lot of countries, in fact, most countries are still not letting U.S. travelers in.

Sean: And it seems to change every day as we're seeing a new swell of cases in different countries. For example, right now, passengers from Brazil aren't allowed into a number of European countries. That could change in a month, or not. You really do have to stay on top of where things are in your current destination. And again, stay flexible.

Liz: I think people have to take into account their own health, their own risk factors, how comfortable they are. I know my husband and I just decided, "You know what? We're not going to fly this summer." We had plans to go abroad, of course.

Sean: Mm-hmm.

Liz: And we're just going to leave it for one more year. And we think, "Well, you know, we're missing out on some great deals, perhaps, but I think I'll be more comfortable just waiting a little while." How about you, Sean?