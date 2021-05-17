Smart Money Podcast: Big Purchases and Overcoming Money Guilt

Sara: Purchase protections are big. In some instances there are limitations, of course, but you might get an extended warranty on a purchase that gives you an extra year beyond the manufacturer's warranty, which is really nice. If you order something online and the item is lost, or stolen, or damaged during shipping, and the merchant will not reimburse you or send you a new one, then you can get reimbursement that way from your credit card company. And then there are also travel protections. So if you are planning a trip, you're going to want to use a card with travel protections to make all of your bookings, because at no additional cost, you get coverage if you need to cancel, or delay your trip, because of a covered reason. That's important to know, of course, with all insurance. Or if your luggage gets lost, or damaged, or stolen during your trip, or even delayed, and you have to buy some extra clothes and toiletries, you get some money back to offset those costs as well. It's really nice to have these extra layers of security without having to pay for them.