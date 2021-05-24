Smart Money Podcast: Buy Now, Pay Later Loans and How to Start Building Wealth

Sean: We are big advocates for the 50-30-20 budget. So you can put your money into these buckets of needs, and wants, and savings and debt payments. And that way you can account for every bit of your spending.

Sara: And what's nice about a budget system like that is you also budget for fun.

Sean: Yes.

Sara: So it's not about depriving yourself, it's just about planning your spending.

Sean: I think that's a really important part of it because when people think of money management, sometimes they can think, "Oh, this is going to be the worst kind of homework and I'm going to hear nothing but no from my finances." When, in fact, there's a lot of opportunity that comes from doing a budgeting exercise like this, because as you said, you factor in things like going out to eat, and now we're looking more toward traveling and getting together with friends and family, and you can budget for all of that, which creates a lot of potential in the future.