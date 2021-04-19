Smart Money Podcast: Cannabis Investing and Too Much Cash

Liz: Yeah. Not everybody needs to be a homeowner, but really it's something that long term, most people want to be.

Sean: Well with that, I think we can now get to Pete's first question — one of his many questions — which is, is it possible to save quote-unquote "too much cash?" So Alana, what do you think about that?

Alana: I think that, yes, it definitely is possible to save too much cash. And then this really hinges on the word cash. So when you're taking all the money that you're able to save and either keeping it in physical cash or in a regular savings account, you're actually losing out on the potential earnings that you could be making by investing that money. Like, for example, if you hid $1,000 under your mattress for 30 years, you'd still have $1,000 when you pulled it out. But if you invested that money instead, you could have so much more than that. And the other thing to think about, too, is that over time, inflation can actually erode your cash's purchasing power, which means that the same dollar amount will just buy less as time goes on.

Sean: I think a lot of folks are wary of investing, though, because they think that they might lose all of their money. And what do you think people in that situation should keep in mind?