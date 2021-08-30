Smart Money Podcast: Delta Spending Habits and Marriage vs. Mortgage

Sara: With big life things like weddings and homeownership, there is a lot of outside pressure that we all feel to do things a certain way, whether that's have a big wedding or a very fancy wedding, or buy a certain house or buy a house at a certain time or by a certain age. When you're doing that exercise where you're doing the five whys, you're examining your values, it really is worth it to ask yourselves, "Are we setting this as a goal because this would benefit our lives and bring us happiness, or are we setting this as a goal because we think that's what you're supposed to do to be an adult or to be part of your community or part of your family?" And if the answer is not "because it would bring us joy," but the answer is rather having to do with pressure from someone else, take the time to examine that, and it might make you shift your values a little bit more.