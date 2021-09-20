Smart Money Podcast: DIY Investing and Lightning Round Questions

Sean: Well, let's get onto our next question and it comes from Casandra. Here it is: "I was wondering if there is such a thing as too many credit cards? I have a few flights that I need to book and was looking into an airline or a travel credit card, but I already have six. I hardly keep any balances on them and my credit card utilization is always under 5%, making sure to pay them off as much and as quickly as possible. I'm looking for something that would give me perks for travel but wasn't sure if having another one is a good idea. Any suggestions?"

Liz: Boy, did you ask the right person.

Sean: What do you think, Liz?

Liz: You don't have to worry about having too many credit cards unless you can't keep track of them and pay them on time. Between my husband and I, we have a couple dozen credit cards. And again, we have scores in the 800s, we get all the credit, all the credit cards, all the loans we want at the best rates and terms, and nobody has ever raised an eyebrow.

Sean: You guys typically use a spreadsheet to track all of these, is that right?