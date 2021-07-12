Smart Money Podcast: Fighting Inflation and Risks of Small Mortgage Lenders

Sean: Yeah. With rental cars we are hearing about some coworkers who are trying to go on trips right now, and they were originally booking their rental car for a few hundred dollars and then when it came time to actually get the car itself, the company is saying, "Oh, well actually it's going to cost you a couple thousand dollars," because of how they booked their reservation. That is something that is shocking to me.

Alana: Yeah. It's definitely shocking for people who are traveling right now. But I think the question we have to think about in terms of inflation is, is that a short-term increase because of the pandemic, because of what people have been not doing and are now starting to do, or is this inflation here to stay? Economists are kind of divided on that. Some folks are saying that we're going to see price increases for a longer duration rather than just a short snap after things open up, after the pandemic eases. We really don't have too many global pandemic examples to draw from to figure out how this is going to go.

Sean: Right. Again, to pull out maybe the most overused word of the past year and a half, this is unprecedented. We don't really know what's happening, whether this is situational or structural.