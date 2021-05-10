Smart Money Podcast: Free Health Insurance and Finding Scholarships

Liz: We might also recommend that they freeze their credit, because if they're handing over all this personal information, it might not just be a one-off. It could be sold to other bad guys or used in other ways.

OK, so Brittany was also interested in contacting advisors who can help her. What's your advice about that?

Anna: I always go for the free ones first. Your best advisor would really be your guidance counselor at your high school, or your school's financial aid office or advising office. But, there are coaches and mentors and consultants that you can pay to help you get into college, get scholarships, etc. But, those services can be costly, hundreds of dollars or some kind of a monthly fee. They might be able to help you, but there's no guarantee that that will be the case, so it really depends on your comfort level.

Sean: One thing I want to talk about is how folks aren't going to get approved for every scholarship they apply for, which can be pretty demoralizing. I had that experience when I was applying when I was in college. I'm wondering what some common reasons are that people might not be granted the scholarship that they do apply for.