Smart Money Podcast: GameStop Lessons and Talking About Money With Your Partner

Sara: Those are two very big goals, as you said. You might have five- or even six-figure budgets for one or both of them. Especially a down payment in the Bay Area — that's a lot of money. So these goals do take time. And whenever you're dealing with a really big goal, it can be helpful to work backwards. You start with the big final number in mind, and then you say, "OK, well, how much do we have to save every month to get there in a certain amount of time?" And it could mean that you only work on one goal at a time, which might mean you delay the wedding, or you delay buying the house to accomplish the other goal first, or you do the courthouse wedding and then you save for a party later. I mean, that's an option too. A lot of people, unfortunately, this year because of the pandemic, are discovering the love of eloping in the yard. So that could be ... And then you have the party later when it's safe. And that could be a path if you feel very strongly about being married before buying properties together, for example. That's something that a lot of people feel very strongly about. You kind of have to prioritize and then you work backwards from that big goal. I did a word problem in preparation for this episode of let's say you budget 20 grand for your wedding, and you want to get married in three years. And how much do you need to save each month to reach that goal in three years? And the answer is like $555 a month. There are online calculators for this and they can be very helpful.