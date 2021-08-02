Smart Money Podcast: Getting Ahead of Your Next Money Crisis With Michelle Singletary

So we just kept that in mind. And we said no to them. We said no to ourselves. And all three of my children — I'm going to cry — two are out of college and we have one more to go and they don't have any debt. And my middle child, a male, has autism. And so we knew it'd be a struggle. We knew he had to take longer. And it did. It took him five years. And as a result, he was able to graduate because we had the money for tutors and all the things to help him graduate. And he did. He graduated with a math degree in May 2021. And that's from all the times we said no, and we didn't inflate our lifestyle.

Sean: And throughout the book, I really appreciate that sort of tough love approach that it seems like you took with your kids and you take with your audience too, where you answer one question where it's, “I know I need to save, but don't I deserve to treat myself every so often?” And you basically say, “The answer to your question is no, you don't get a splurge until you have a decent start on your emergency and ‘life happens’ fund. You will thank me later.” And I love that so much.