Smart Money Podcast: Home Affordability and Unmarried Partners Buying a House

Sean: It's so competitive right now, but I think there is a balance between lowering or right-sizing your expectations, but not sacrificing your standards entirely. Because there are a lot of people right now, as I mentioned, that are buying houses, putting in offers on houses where they haven't even done the inspection, and so they could have an issue with the foundation and they could just be getting themselves into a contract on a home that's a big money pit.

Liz R: Exactly. And so yeah, we definitely caution at NerdWallet, do not waive your inspections. Get your inspections done. Yeah, it could mean the difference between getting a house and not getting a house, but do you really want to win that battle if when you get in there, like you said, it needs foundation work or the roof needs to be replaced? Because you'll quickly find yourself in over your head.

Sara: So I will ask though, if you're in a competitive market and there are multiple offers on a house, if you're the one insisting on an inspection, even if it's just informational, which means that you're assuming the cost for whatever is found, I mean, you're going to lose out to other buyers who are walking up with all cash who are waiving inspections. I mean, what do you do? If that's the hill you're willing to die on, what's going to happen?"