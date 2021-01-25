Smart Money Podcast: How to Buy a House in 2021

This episode, Liz and I are wrapping up our #NewMoneyGoals series with a conversation about what homebuying will look like in 2021, with mortgage Nerd Holden Lewis. Spoiler alert: It's going to be competitive. But first, in our “This Week in Your Money” segment, Liz and I are talking about NerdWallet's 2021 Best-Of Awards.

Liz: Each year, NerdWallet puts together a list of the best financial products, from savings accounts to cash-back cards and even car insurance. And while our Nerds judge each product based on its own criteria, the guiding principle of what makes a best product is that it's consumer-friendly and helps you take control of your money.

Sean: So to help you, our listeners, get the most of the hard work that all of our Nerds have done, Liz and I are going to give you some background about the awards and how they can help you make smart money moves.

Liz: Yeah, a lot goes into it. More than four dozen of our writers and editors work on the Best-Of Awards. And they come up with rubrics to judge all these different financial products. For mortgages, for example, the evaluation looks at the loan types that are available and the online capabilities of the lenders, the online rate information, it looks at customer service and at complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.