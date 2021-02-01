Smart Money Podcast: Jackpot Windfall and Extra COVID Cash

Liz: Excellent. Good, good, good. Yeah, you basically want to think about what would happen if your income went away. And if you're a full-time at-home parent, what the survivor would need to spend to hire somebody to replace you. And obviously nobody can ever replace you, but there would need to be more child care on hand. So those are the things to think about. And we have all kinds of calculators and information on the site to help with that as you know.

Sean: That's super exciting. And maybe a little scary. I'm thinking about how you have probably gone through so many phases with her, not even just because she's a teenager, but just in how you've managed money with your daughter from the time she was the age of Amrita's child to now. So, what are some changes that you experienced and had to adjust to financially throughout that time?

Liz: One of the interesting things is that she's always seemed to be a little bit ahead of me in all kinds of things, in terms of ability to take on responsibilities, ability to do things. And I think that's part of being a parent. It's just constantly being surprised by your kid and what your kid can do. And the one thing I'll mention is that when she was very little, about 3 1/2, we started her with a little savings bank and we divided it into spending, saving and sharing. She got the spending part. You know, once kids know what money can do, they're interested in spending it and having their own. Savings, she got because she knew that savings led to spending. Sharing she did not get it at all. It was like "Why should I share my money?" And we were reading this book about cheetahs and she decided she wanted to give some money to the Cheetah Conservation Fund. And that's how she started these charitable donations at 3 1/2. But I guess this leads right into the next discussion of sharing.