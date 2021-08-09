Smart Money Podcast: Job Scams and Maxing Out a Roth IRA

Sean: That's what stood out to me when reading this question is that someone in this situation, they might just want to double-check that they have their other basis covered — like squaring away an emergency fund, maybe saving for their kid's college — before dropping an entire amount of a windfall into a retirement account.

Liz: There's something people should keep in mind, though, is that when you use a Roth IRA, your contributions can come out at any time. That's tax-free, there's no waiting period, you don't have to do any kind of complicated math to figure out how much is taxable. You're always allowed to take out your contributions. And because that's true, you can use it as a backup emergency fund. So even if you put your money in and you realize before the end of the year or even afterwards, "Oh, I need some of that money back," you can take that back. The only time you get into trouble with taxes and penalties is if you start taking out the earnings.

Sean: It seems like in a world where high-yield savings accounts are not very high yield right now, this might be a good alternative for people to look into.