Smart Money Podcast: Lifestyle Creep and Booking Cheap Travel

Liz: Sean, I've done this multiple times. In fact, almost every time I check into a hotel, I at least ask. I say more often than not, we get a better room. Part of it is we're elite members of all these different hotel chains, so I'm sure that factors into it. But we had an experience — I'll tell you a little story. We used to go to Disneyland all the time and stay on one of the properties. We love the Grand Californian. It's a high-end hotel, and I had booked a standard room at a great rate. I got to the front, I had my little daughter with me. She was I think, like, 8 at the time. I said, "Do you have anything for us? Could we get a bunk bed room?" Because she loved bunk beds. The guy looked and looked. He says, "I'm so sorry, we are all out of the bunk bed rooms. I've upgraded you to a suite." I want to say it had a bedroom, it had two balconies, it had a bathroom that was bigger than my kitchen. It was stunning. Of course, my daughter walks around and goes, "Where are the bunk beds?"