Smart Money Podcast: Midyear Money Check-in and Managing Finances Abroad

I think it's worth, again, setting out what you wanted to do, seeing how it happened, and then go into this exercise without judgment or beating yourself up if you didn't totally stay on track. The whole world has been in a state of flux for the past 18 months, it seems, so there are lots of things out of your control, but what you can control is how you respond to what has happened to your finances and what you want to do next. I think a lot of people are going to realize that we're actually in a moment of pivoting. It's an inflection point right now where, as you've mentioned, people are traveling again, people are spending money in a lot of places they weren't spending money for the past year, and so it's worth seeing where your money is going now. Where do you want your money to go over the next six months and how can you actually harness your finances to achieve what you want?

Liz: Yeah, I think that's a really good point. You don't have to do a huge deep dive. I would just take a budgeting app like NerdWallet's and look at your spending for the last month or two and see where your money is going now because with people going back to work, maybe you're using your car more, you're buying more gas, you're putting more miles on it, so you're going to have higher maintenance costs, possibly repair costs. Same thing if you have kids, you've got back-to-school costs to think about. All of this stuff is stuff that you need to plan for, but you also need to know where your money's going so you can look at places where you might want to trim. We talked about this already, but one of the big obvious ones is streaming services. How many do you have? How many do you need? You can put some of those on pause. You don't have to actually cancel it. You can just say, "Hey, hold up for a few months," and maybe focus your bingeing on one or two streaming services rather than having, ahem, five or six.