Smart Money Podcast: Pandemic Debt and Moving Costs

Lauren: Yeah. Well, on that note, a lot of moving companies or rental truck companies will raise rates when demand is higher. And normally that happens to be around the summertime, or on weekends, or toward the end of the month. So I know if the move is set for August, you may not have as much flexibility there. But perhaps you could get movers to come maybe during the middle of the week and maybe save a few bucks there. Another way would be to do as much of the work yourself as you can. So, as much of the packing and loading and transporting. That'll be less labor and you'll have less space to pay for, so you can really save some of the big costs that way. But of course that's not necessarily feasible for everyone, especially when you're moving across the country. So, on that note, I think when you run through those steps in your mind, you can also get creative about the ways that you can accomplish what you need to.