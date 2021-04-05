Smart Money Podcast: Pandemic Savings Goals and Taxes on Inheritance

Liz: OK. The reality is a lot of people die without much money. So I think I saw one study that said almost half of elderly people die with less than $10,000 in assets, not including their house. So there's a lot of people who simply die broke or they die deeply in debt and their heirs are worried, “OK, who's going to pay this bill?” The way it's supposed to work is that the creditors line up and if the estate has enough money, then it's parceled out to those creditors. So if there's anything left over, that's what goes to the heirs. If there's not, well, the heirs and the creditors are out of luck. So if the creditors don't get fully paid, there's nobody that they can go after.

Liz: Yes, the creditors have to be paid first. It's basically your funeral costs have to be covered, and then there's a bunch of other death-related stuff that has to be paid for. And then the creditors all line up. They have certain levels of precedence depending on who they are. So it's only after they get paid that the inheritors get anything, assuming that there weren't things going outside the estate. If somebody has life insurance and there's a beneficiary, that actually passes outside the estate and there's nothing that the creditors can do about it. But most of the time when we're talking about parents who are deeply in debt, there's no money. There's nothing going outside the estate. It's just not enough. Typically, if that's your situation, if your parents died with a lot of debt, you don't have to worry about it, because once the estate is settled, it's done.