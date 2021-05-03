Smart Money podcast: Pet Scams and Buying Different Home Types

If you haven't prepared yourself for a dog or a cat or a parakeet, you don't know what they need, you really need to do your research before you bring the animal home. It's really — I know it's hard not to fall for the eyes, he's not going to be here tomorrow because he's so, so cute — but there's going to be another dog or cat.

Sean: And there are some reputable places where you can scroll through pets online. I used Petfinder when I was looking for dogs a few years ago before I adopted ours. And it can help you scratch that itch of looking at the cutest animals in the world. But the benefit is that they are all local to your area. So you can go in and look at them in person and check them out and realize, "Oh yeah, this is a real dog and not a scam." And they're typically just from your local shelters.

Bev: The thing I like about that particular site is when I've read the descriptions, they're very honest about what the difficulties might be and what kind of home the animal needs.

Liz: Another way, if you are absolutely dead-set on getting a purebred is to, when you see another dog or cat owner with that breed, ask them where they got the animal. That's a way to track down — again, the rescue groups are great — but also if you ask another pet owner where they got their animal, that could help.