Smart Money Podcast: Procrastination, and Paying Student Loans vs. Investing

Sara: You really can't. And it's really hard to play catch-up if you wait to begin investing or saving for retirement. If you start at the age of, say 25, you can save less per month toward retirement and end up with more money than if you waited until you were 35 or 45, because then suddenly to earn the same amount of money — let's say your goal is $2 million saved for retirement — it's going to take you a much higher monthly savings rate at the age of 45 if you're starting from nothing to hit that $2 million goal. That's another way that compound interest can work in your favor or work against you. If you have the opportunity to begin saving as early as you can, today is always a great day to get started.

Sara: Yeah, those can be huge if your company provides them. Not everyone, not every American worker, has access to an employer-sponsored retirement account, which means not everybody gets to take full advantage of some of the things that these types of accounts can offer. But if they are offered to you, you should definitely consider it because by contributing, you pay fewer taxes because the money that you contribute to your 401(k) is taken out of your taxable income. So that just means that you're taxed on a lower amount of money so you save money in that way. And that money grows tax-free over decades. So the gains are that much bigger. Also, you can potentially get a match from your employer. Some employers will match your contributions up to a certain amount. Let's say, they'll match dollar for dollar up to 4% of your salary. It could be one example of what that might look like. And that's literally free money. It's very rare you get something for nothing, but that's something for nothing. And so those are three big advantages to saving for retirement through an employer.