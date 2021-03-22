Smart Money Podcast: Redlining, and Paying Off a Car Loan

Sean: But that's pretty much all you're going to get with this, which is fun to have especially because at NerdWallet we're so focused on how even the smallest changes in something like your utilization can make your score go up a few points in one week to the next. But for the purposes of our listener, it really doesn't matter all that much. And I think it's really important to have that perspective and not get too caught up on these small changes. It's really not going to hurt you, especially if you're not going to get a mortgage for a few years.

Liz: We also probably should mention that some credit scores react much more strongly to certain things than other credit scores. And just say again, there are many, many, many different credit scoring formulas. So your mileage may vary.

Sean: Right. Well, that actually raises another topic I wanted to talk about, which is the different factors that go into credit scores. Again, plural, multiple scores here. Bev, can you lay out a few of the key elements that go into credit scores and how installment accounts are weighed?