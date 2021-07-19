Smart Money Podcast: Rethinking Credit Reporting and Lightning Round Money Questions

Sean: Right. So we've talked about some of the frustrating issues that are in the credit reporting system. We've touched on a couple of solutions like reworking credit reporting factors and having a separate identification number beyond your social, and maybe even just burning the entire thing down. Just kidding, just kidding. But let's also talk about what some consumers can do, with the caveat that individual behaviors cannot overhaul the entire system.

Liz: Obviously, the first thing to do is what we always tell you to do, which is check your credit. You really do need to have access to your credit reports. And if it's hard — and sometimes it will be, to get access to it, to follow through. If you can't get access to it online, use the mail. Get your reports that way. Just keep following up and make sure that you have the information. You want to check your credit scores, obviously, and that's why we have the service at NerdWallet, but you want to check all three credit bureaus for the reports and make sure that those things are accurate, and dispute anything that's not. There are services like Experian Boost that you can sign up for that can help improve your credit. So, that's something to look into if that's an issue.