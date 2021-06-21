Smart Money Podcast: Savings Tips and Updates to the Child Tax Credit

I've been doing a lot of curbside pickup, which I find helps me not buy things that I don't need, which I love to do at the grocery store. So this way I can just get the things that I absolutely need for the recipes for the week ahead, and I don't have the temptation of going down the cereal aisle, which for some reason, I just love to buy like five different kinds of cereal all at once and have variety and mix them together.

Liz: That's so millennial.

Sean: Yeah. I just love a good candy cereal basically. This way I'm only buying one box because I probably have a coupon for it and I don't need the other ones anyway. That's how I've been doing it.

Liz: I think a lot of people don't realize that the sales at grocery stores are on real cycles. There'll be a small discount maybe every three or four weeks, and then the big discount is every three months. So, you start to train yourself to look for those bigger discounts and stock up. Now you need to have some space to put the stuff and you need to actually eat the stuff that you buy. That's a key part of it. You actually can save a lot of money, especially if you're piling coupons on top of these discounts.