Smart Money Podcast: School Supply Shopping and Breaking Bad Money Habits

Sara: Yeah. One trick you can do — I'm a huge fan of reverse budgeting for that, actually. You set your goals, and you put money aside for those goals first, and then whatever's left after you've paid your bills is money you can spend on the stuff that you want. Then you still have room in your budget for the fun, but you know that you're fulfilling all of your obligations first.

Sean: I think at a certain point, at least in my experience, I hit a moment where proactive money management became just a practical necessity in my life because, as I mentioned, in my early 20s I was a lot like Alfredo; I wasn't really looking at my account balances. Then one year, I received a much larger tax bill than I was expecting, and that was a huge wake-up call. And it really made me drill down into my budget to make sure I could cover all of my expenses. From then on, it helped me get into better habits overall, because I had that one moment of having to be an adult and sort out my money.

I'm wondering if you guys have had any similar moments in your life where you've realized, "Oh, wow, here's a big shock to how I thought things were going financially. Now I need to readjust and be a little bit more proactive with my finances."