Smart Money Podcast: Spring Cleaning and COVID Taxes

Liz: Well, it kind of ties in with taxes. We're digging up all these documents and getting them organized for our CPA. So it's kind of a natural time to start going through the file cabinet and getting rid of as much paper as I can. And my goal for the last many years has been to get everything digitized, everything possible. Fortunately, I've got a CPA that's playing ball now. The previous ones were not always into that, but this one is. It's really helpful to have this stuff digitized, backed up somewhere so that you're not relying on pieces of paper that can get lost or fade. That's the other thing, if you're relying on receipts and stuff, those can fade. So what do you want to do? What's your goal?

Sean: Well, mine is actually around organizing my financial documents because for the past several years, I've started a new shoebox each year and put all of my various documents that I accrue over the year. Even things like random movie tickets, not that I've had one of those recently, but I put all of my tax documents and even statements that I get from my banks into this. And that's what I use as my organizational system, which isn't really much of a system at all. So what I'm planning on doing is checking out the Container Store or Target or something like that, and finding a way to truly have my documents organized by type and by year. But it seems like you are centuries ahead of me in the sense that you are digitizing all of your documents now, which I will admit that makes me a little bit wary of having all of my sensitive information in a purely digital format.