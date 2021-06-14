Smart Money Podcast: When Travel Insurance Is Worth It and Buying an Electric Car

Liz: All your inquiries that are related to car buying, getting a car loan are grouped as one, and any inquiry made within the previous 30 days is ignored. So as long as you shop for loans within a compact period of time, you should be fine. What you don't want to do is apply for other types of credit. Like you don't want to go apply for a credit card or mortgage or anything else. You need to separate those activities from your car buying.

Phil: Right. So go ahead and let them run your credit and see what the best is that they can do for you. And if you have really solid credit, you can probably get the 0%, and it would be good to go with them. So essentially, just to summarize, your preapproval becomes like a bargaining chip. You kind of throw it out there and they say, "OK, we can beat that." And then they go ahead and do it. And I want to underscore a couple of things. First of all, this would probably be more important for used car buying than nearly anything else. It's also extremely important for people who have mid-tier credit and they're not quite sure what they qualify with, and this could prevent them from marking up the loan. Because if you merely went into a dealership and said, "Give me the best rate," you might wind up 2 or 3 points above where you really could be. So it simplifies, and it also provides a bargaining chip.