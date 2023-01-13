 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smart Money: Your Money in 2023: Investing in the Stock Market

  • Updated
  • 0
Smart Money: Your Money in 2023: Investing in the Stock Market
NerdWallet
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions.

This week’s episode is all about investing in 2023.

Check out this episode on any of these platforms:

Our take

Investors likely had a wild ride in 2022, depending on how much they let the swings of the stock market get to them. And that’s one takeaway from last year: Don’t let the day-to-day ups and downs worry you too much. Acting from a place of fear can lead to decisions you’ll regret later. And trying to time the market is not a sound investing strategy. 

Many financial advisors will say that as long as you are making regular contributions to your accounts through the highs and lows — a strategy called “dollar-cost averaging” — you are on track to build wealth over the long run. And if the stock market continues its erratic streak in 2023, consider not looking at your retirement accounts too often to avoid feeling anxious. 

If you’re new to investing and want to get started this year, start by knowing your goals and what accounts can help you meet them. For many newcomers, that means setting up a retirement account. Workplace accounts, like a 401(k), are an accessible option for many. So are individual retirement accounts, both Roth and traditional. 

Our tips

  • There’s nothing wrong with being boring: A simple, well-diversified portfolio has more reliable gains than an investment strategy where you try to time the market.
  • Think about the long term: Markets go up and down, so focus on your time horizon to avoid getting caught up in the swings of the day. Time horizon just means how long before you’ll need to use the money invested. 
  • Take one step at a time: If you’re new to investing, explore your options — including retirement accounts, brokerage accounts or robo-advisor accounts — to know which can help you meet your investing goals. 

Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

More From NerdWallet

The article Smart Money: Your Money in 2023: Investing in the Stock Market originally appeared on NerdWallet.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sneaky ways inflation could affect your money in 2023

Sneaky ways inflation could affect your money in 2023

You’re probably familiar with the more obvious ways inflation affects your finances. Your money doesn’t go as far at the grocery store, for example. But other ways inflation helps or hurts have gotten less attention.

6 Ways to Make Extra Money in Retirement

6 Ways to Make Extra Money in Retirement

More than 1 in 4 retirees say they’re spending more than they can afford, according to an October 2022 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. But there are ways to bring in extra income without...

Smart Money: Use Your Values to Set Your Goals

Smart Money: Use Your Values to Set Your Goals

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. This week’s episode is all about how you...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News