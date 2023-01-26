 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smart Money: Your Money in 2023: Managing Uncertainty

Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast, where we answer your real-world money questions. 

In this episode we continue our series about managing your money in 2023 with a discussion about managing uncertainty in the new year. 

Our take

Uncertainty — in your personal life, in the economy, in the world at large — is all but certain. Accepting that and understanding the particular risks you face due to uncertainty can help you strengthen your financial resilience. 

Think about whether your job may be at risk in an economic downturn, if your debt is becoming difficult to manage or how well you’re positioned to manage the effects of inflation. Then consider what you can do to overcome these challenges. For some, that might mean trying to save more money each month. A little extra money in the bank can help you respond quickly when emergencies pop up. Others might want to find a way to make their debt more affordable, maybe through debt consolidation or talking with a nonprofit credit counselor. And take the time to look at your insurance policies to ensure you have enough coverage.

Also, realize that you aren’t alone. Take the time to strengthen your relationships with your friends, neighbors and community at large. That way you can help each other during challenging times. Such assistance can take many forms. Sometimes it can be as simple as a phone call. Other times, you might want to invite your neighbors into your home if you have power and theirs has gone out in a storm. Additionally, services like 211, which can connect you with local assistance, can help you in difficult times.

Our tips

  1. Know yourself: Understand the unique risks you face, then look at how to overcome them. 
  2. Tap your community: Strengthen your relationships with friends, family and your community to help each other get through hard times.
  3. Be flexible: Challenges will come — it’s inevitable. Building resilience into your personal and financial lives can help you work through whatever life throws at you.

Have a money question? Text or call us at 901-730-6373. Or you can email us at podcast@nerdwallet.com. To hear previous episodes, go to the podcast homepage.

