So You've Got a 401(k) and Don't Know What to Do With It

Make sure you understand what you're investing in and the expense ratios associated with those funds. Some plans may also offer a self-directed option, for those who want more control over their investment choices.

401(k) fees

It's important to be mindful of the fees associated with your 401(k) plan. You may find the fees buried in the paperwork you received upon hiring. Look for administration fees, servicing fees, and investment fees.

If you work for a large company with lots of plan participants, your fees are probably reasonable. Hopefully, the total of all your fees is less than 1%. But even the most reasonable 401(k) plan fees can eat a significant chunk of your earnings.

If you find your plan comes with very high fees, you may want to consider only contributing enough to get the company match at first. You could then contribute to other retirement savings accounts like an IRA. If you still have money left over, then come back to your 401(k) for additional tax-advantaged savings.

How to get your money out