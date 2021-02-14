So You've Got a 401(k) and Don't Know What to Do With It

When it comes to saving for retirement, you've probably heard that the 401(k) is one of the most valuable and impactful tools you have at your disposal. Here, I'll talk about the 401(k)'s advantages, where it falls short, and how to manage your contributions. Additionally, I'll briefly go over how to evaluate the investment offerings within your 401(k) plan.

Why use a 401(k) at all?

There are two main reasons a 401(k) makes sense for most retirement savers. First, the account offers tax-deferred growth. In other words, by contributing to and investing in a 401(k) plan, you avoid a tax charge today in exchange for the promise to pay tax later. The math works in your favor if you believe your tax rate in retirement will be lower than it is now, when you are working to earn income. Money invested in a 401(k) is yet to be taxed, and as a result, you'll see your investments compound faster. If you start contributing in your 20s, the compounding effect will be magnified as you have more years until retirement.