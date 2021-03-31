So You've Got a 401(k) and Don't Know What to Do With It

Any contributions above the match depend on other circumstances. For example, if you have credit card balances, it's probably smarter to concentrate on that rather than making investments. It's unlikely that you'll achieve 20% average annual growth in your retirement accounts, so it doesn't make sense to keep paying that interest rate.

If you aren't great at forcing yourself to save regularly, then 401(k) programs can be great tools. Contributions help you build assets that never have the chance to hit your checking account and get spent. However, you need to recognize that anything going into a qualified retirement account is functionally locked away from you until you are almost 60 years old. There are exceptions that allow you to make early withdrawals without taxation and a 10% penalty, but retirement accounts aren't designed to be accessed in the short or medium term. Saving directly into a dedicated savings account, a brokerage account, or Roth IRA will build assets that are liquid and available to purchase real estate, start a business, or handle unexpected expenses. You want to make sure that you have a few months' worth of expenses saved in a cash account that's ready and available for emergencies before you go overboard with your 401(k).