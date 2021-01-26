So You've Got a 401(k) and You Don't Know What to Do With It

2. Set up (or increase) your contributions

In some cases, you'll be automatically signed up to have 401(k) contributions withdrawn from your paycheck unless you opt out. In other workplaces, you have to opt in. Find out what the rules are by asking your plan administrator or HR and see what, if anything, you're currently investing.

Ideally, you should aim to deposit around 15% of your income in your retirement account. If you aren't saving that much yet, increase your contributions at least a little ASAP. If you're already signed up to have 6% of your pay invested, notch that up to 7%. You probably won't miss the money. Then in a few months, you can go up to 8%, and so on.

If you aren't currently contributing anything at all, take a close look at your budget, decide how much you can afford, and complete the necessary paperwork to start moving money into your account. HR or your plan administrator can provide details on how to do that, and it's usually a simple process you can do online.

When you set up automatic contributions from your paycheck, do it based on a percentage of your salary rather than a flat amount (i.e., sign up to invest 5% of income instead of $500 per month). That way, the amount will automatically go up as your salary does.